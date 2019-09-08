Field scores winning run in 11th, Iowa beats Round Rock 5-4 in walk-off finish

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Phillip Evans hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Johnny Field with the winning run in the 11th inning, as the Iowa Cubs defeated the Round Rock Express 5-4 on Saturday.

Field scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Donnie Dewees and then went to third on a walk by P.J. Higgins.

Ronnie Dawson scored on an error and Jack Mayfield hit an RBI single in the third to give the Express a 2-0 lead. The Cubs came back to take a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning when Jim Adduci hit a solo home run and Jhonny Pereda hit an RBI double.

Round Rock tied the game 4-4 in the eighth when Taylor Jones hit an RBI single, bringing home Drew Ferguson.

Iowa starter Matt Swarmer allowed two runs and five hits over six innings. He also struck out four and walked one. Dillon Maples (5-5) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Ralph Garza (8-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Dewees tripled and singled in the win.

Despite the loss, Round Rock is 13-7 against Iowa this season.