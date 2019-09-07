Urrutia hits walk-off homer, Saltillo beats Tijuana 1-0

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Henry Urrutia hit a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Saraperos de Saltillo beat the Toros de Tijuana 1-0 on Saturday.

Urrutia homered and singled twice in the win.

Rafael Martin (3-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Brennan Bernardino (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Toros, Junior Lake doubled and singled, also stealing two bases. Tijuana was blanked for the third time this season, while the Saltillo staff recorded its third shutout of the year.