Davis leads South Bend over Great Lakes 6-4

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Brennen Davis singled twice as the South Bend Cubs beat the Great Lakes Loons 6-4 on Saturday.

South Bend started the scoring with a big second inning, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run single by Andy Weber.

After Great Lakes scored a run in the third on a home run by Jair Camargo, the Loons cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Luke Heyer hit an RBI single and Matt Cogen scored on an error.

The Cubs later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Nelson Maldonado and Jake Slaughter hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Great Lakes saw its comeback attempt come up short after Leonel Valera hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to cut the South Bend lead to 6-4.

Ivan Medina (1-0) got the win in relief while Great Lakes starter Stephen Kolek (7-9) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Valera homered and doubled for the Loons.