Marabell’s double leads Columbus to 5-4 win over Gwinnett

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Connor Marabell hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 5-4 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday.

The double by Marabell scored Mark Mathias and Ernie Clement and was the game's last scoring play.

Jon Edwards (7-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jason Creasy (3-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Cristian Pache doubled twice and singled for the Stripers. Pedro Florimon homered and singled.