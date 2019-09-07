American rider Lambie breaks pursuit world record

American track cyclist Ashton Lambie broke his own world record in the individual pursuit, capturing the gold medal at the Pan-American Track Cycling Championships.

The rider from Lincoln, Nebraska, stopped the clock in 4 minutes, 5.423 seconds late Friday. He initially broke the record at last year's Pan-Ams in Mexico, which had been held by Australia's Jack Bobridge, and then lowered the standard earlier during this year's competition.

Lambie is among the favorites in the endurance event at next year's Tokyo Olympics. He got his start racing on gravel, and he won the U.S. pursuit championship and finished second in the omnium and points races in his track cycling debut just two years ago.

His next big target before Tokyo is likely the world championships in February in Berlin.