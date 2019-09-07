Zimmermann expected to start for the Tigers against Athletics

Detroit Tigers (42-98, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (82-59, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (1-9, 6.03 ERA) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (9-5, 3.67 ERA)

LINE: Athletics -290; over/under is 9 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Detroit will meet on Saturday.

The Athletics are 46-27 on their home turf. The Oakland pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.04, Mike Fiers paces the staff with a mark of 3.46.

The Tigers are 24-48 in road games. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .292, last in the league. Miguel Cabrera leads the club with a mark of .346. The Tigers won the last meeting 5-4. John Schreiber earned his first victory and Christin Stewart went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Paul Blackburn took his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 69 extra base hits and is batting .256. Jurickson Profar is 11-for-34 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .451. Ronny Rodriguez is 6-for-32 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .276 batting average, 5.78 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Athletics Injuries: Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin), John Hicks: (illness).