Rancho Cuca. beats Lake Elsinore 6-5 on back-to-back homers from Heredia, Amaya

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Starling Heredia and Jacob Amaya hit back-to-back home runs as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes won in dramatic fashion against the Lake Elsinore Storm 6-5 on Friday.

The Storm took a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth when Eguy Rosario hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Lee Solomon.

Wills Montgomerie (10-3) got the win in relief while Mason Fox (2-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Xavier Edwards singled three times, also stealing a base for the Storm.

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 23-10 against Lake Elsinore this season.