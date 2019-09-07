Young Jr.’s run leads Monclova to 4-1 win over Monterrey

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Eric Young Jr. scored when Cesar Tapia was hit with a pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 4-1 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Friday.

The hit batsman started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Acereros a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Jose Vargas hit a sacrifice fly and Chris Carter scored on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the fifth, Monclova broke a scoreless tie on a solo home run by Ricky Rodriguez. Monterrey answered in the seventh inning when Ramiro Pena hit a solo home run.

Al Alburquerque (2-1) got the win in relief while Alberto Baldonado (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Pena homered and singled twice for the Sultanes.