Coursey leads Missoula to 14-3 win over Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Cam Coursey had three hits and two RBI, as the Missoula Osprey exploded for a season-high in runs in a 14-3 win over the Billings Mustangs on Friday.

Missoula batted around in the first inning, sending 14 batters to the plate and scoring 10 runs, including a single by Francis Martinez that scored Axel Andueza.

The Osprey later added a run in the seventh and three in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Missoula right-hander Alex Valdez (2-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Carlos Carreno (4-6) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after giving up six runs and four hits while only recording a single out.