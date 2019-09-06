Red Sox beat Yankees 6-1 as 7 pitchers combine for 3-hitter

Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez, right, tags out New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez (24), who tried score on a single by Brett Gardner during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Boston, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. AP Photo

Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer and seven pitchers combined on a three-hitter to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 6-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Xander Bogaerts added a two-run double and Moreland two singles for the Red Sox, who won for the 13th time in 19 games. The defending World Series champions remained 6 1/2 games out of the AL's second wild-card spot with 21 games to play.

Brett Gardner homered for AL East-leading New York, which lost for just the third time in 11 games. The Yankees lead atop the East dropped to 8 1/2 games over Tampa Bay, a 5-0 winner at home against Toronto.

New York starter Domingo Germán (17-4) gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits with four walks and five strikeouts in his bid to become the majors' first 18-game winner.

Marcus Walden (9-2), Boston's third pitcher, threw a scoreless inning for the victory.

BRAVES 4, NATIONALS 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Dallas Keuchel pitched six scoreless innings, Ozzie Albies and Josh Donaldson homered, and streaking Atlanta picked up another division win over Washington.

The NL East-leading Braves have won eight in a row, 19 of 23 overall and 12 consecutive at home, dropping Washington nine games back. It was Atlanta's fourth straight victory and eighth in 11 tries over the Nationals.

Keuchel (7-5) allowed six hits and two walks and struck out three to win his fourth straight start.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (11-7) walked a season-high six. He gave up three hits and two runs — one earned — with nine strikeouts.

Shane Greene earned his first save in three tries with Atlanta and 23rd overall after facing the minimum with two strikeouts in the ninth.

RAYS 5, BLUE JAYS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brendan McKay and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, Mike Zunino hit a two-run homer, and AL playoff-contending Tampa Bay beat Toronto.

Randal Grichuk was lone Toronto baserunner through eight innings, reaching on his two-out opposite-field triple in the first off McKay.

The Blue Jays threatened in ninth against 29-year old Cole Sulser, who was making his major league debut. Danny Jansen had a leadoff walk, Anthony Alford grounded a single to left and Bo Bichette walked to load the bases with no outs and chase Sulser, who had a 1-2-3 eighth. Emilio Pagan retired Teoscar Hernandez on a pop-up, struck out Grichuk and got a fly from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to get this 19th save.

McKay struck out seven in 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Pete Fairbanks (1-2) followed McKay and retired four straight batters.

Clay Buchholz (1-4) gave up four runs and seven hits over in six innings for the Blue Jays, who have lost 14 of 17.

RANGERS 7, ROYALS 6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Willie Calhoun homered twice and drove in a career-high four runs, helping Texas beat Baltimore.

Texas trailed 6-4 before rallying in the seventh. Elvis Andrus had the big blow, a two-run single that put the Rangers ahead to stay.

Trey Mancini hit his 30th homer for Baltimore, and Richie Martin added a three-run shot. Anthony Santander also went deep, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

Despite battling a stomach ailment, Texas rookie Brock Burke still managed to get through five innings. He was charged with six runs and six hits.

Brett Martin (2-3) worked a scoreless sixth inning for the win, and José Leclerc got three outs for his 11th save.

Orioles reliever Paul Fry (1-8) took the loss.

ROYALS 3, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Lopez pitched six innings of four-hit ball and Hunter Dozier homered, leading Kansas City over Miami.

Lopez (3-7) struck out six in his longest outing since May 3, when went seven innings against Detroit. Ian Kennedy earned his 27th save.

Whit Merrifield and Ryan O'Hearn each had two hits and an RBI for the Royals, who have won five of six.

Dozier hit his 25th homer, a solo shot off Miami reliever Jeff Brigham in the eighth.

The Marlins were shut out for the 21st time this season.

Pablo Lopez (5-8) had his longest outing since returning from the injured list Aug. 26. He lasted 6 1/3 innings, allowed two runs, eight hits and struck out four.

PIRATES 9, CARDINALS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier capped a six-run seventh inning with a two-run triple, and Pittsburgh beat St. Louis.

Last-place Pittsburgh scored each of its runs in the seventh with two outs. Josh Bell hit a two-run single off Andrew Miller. After run-scoring hits by pinch hitter Melky Cabrera and José Osuna, Frazier made it 7-4 when he tripled high off the 21-foot wall in right field.

The NL Central-leading Cardinals had won six of eight. Miller (4-5), the second of three relievers in the seventh, got just one out and was charged with three runs and three hits.

ATHLETICS 7, TIGERS 3, Completion of suspended game .

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chad Pinder homered, Mike Fiers earned the victory and Oakland beat Detroit in a game that was suspended on May 19 because of the weather.

Fiers (14-3) is unbeaten over 21 starts dating to his no-hitter May 7. He allowed three runs and four hits over six innings.

It took 39 minutes to finish the 2-hour, 58-minute game half a country away.

The victory gave the A's their first 11-game winning streak since winning 20 straight in 2002 and the longest in the majors this season.

Stephen Piscotty had three hits, not playing at all Friday as he's on the injured list.