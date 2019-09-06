Hicklen hits walk-off single, Wilmington beats Salem 3-2

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Brewer Hicklen hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Wilmington Blue Rocks defeated the Salem Red Sox 3-2 on Friday. The Red Sox saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Michael Gigliotti scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a wild pitch.

Earlier in the inning, Cristian Perez scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 2-2.

The Blue Rocks scored one run in the seventh before Salem answered in the next half-inning when Tyler Esplin scored on a wild pitch to take a 2-1 lead.

Tad Ratliff (4-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Dominic LoBrutto (2-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.