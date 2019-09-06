English leads Hillsboro over Salem-Keizer 6-3

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Tristin English tripled and singled as the Hillsboro Hops beat the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 6-3 on Thursday.

Hillsboro started the scoring in the first inning when Ryan January hit a two-run single.

After Hillsboro added a run in the second when Lyle Lin hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jesus Marriaga, the Volcanoes cut into the deficit in the second inning when Tyler Flores hit an RBI double and Brandon Martorano scored on a groundout.

The Hops later added two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh. In the fifth, January and Liover Peguero hit RBI doubles, while Jorge Barrosa scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Ryne Nelson (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Salem-Keizer starter Caleb Kilian (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Harrison Freed homered and singled for the Volcanoes.