Ridings, Henry lift Idaho Falls over Great Falls 9-0

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Isaiah Henry hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three, and Stephen Ridings allowed just three hits over six innings as the Idaho Falls Chukars topped the Great Falls Voyagers 9-0 on Thursday.

Ridings (4-3) struck out eight and walked one to pick up the win.

In the bottom of the fourth, Idaho Falls scored five runs, including a single by Kember Nacero that scored Henry. The Chukars then added two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Clay Dungan and Juan Carlos Negret hit RBI singles, while Henry hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Jason Morgan (3-6) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs and seven hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Sam Abbott doubled twice for the Voyagers. Great Falls was held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Idaho Falls staff recorded its fourth shutout of the year.