McAfee, Willems lift Billings over Missoula 5-2

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Quincy McAfee singled four times, driving home two runs as the Billings Mustangs beat the Missoula Osprey 5-2 on Thursday.

Jonathan Willems singled three times with two runs for Billings.

Missoula started the scoring in the first inning when Cam Coursey scored on an error and Kevin Watson hit an RBI single.

After Billings scored three runs, the Mustangs added to their lead in the sixth inning when Willems and Reniel Ozuna scored on an error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ian Koch (5-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Missoula starter Josh McMinn (1-4) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

For the Osprey, Jose Curpa singled three times.