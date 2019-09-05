Burdick, Misner and Banfield lead Clinton in win

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Peyton Burdick, Kameron Misner and Will Banfield each had three hits, as the Clinton LumberKings beat the Kane County Cougars 10-1 on Thursday. The Cougars saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Burdick singled three times, scoring three runs.

Clinton went up 4-0 in the third after Misner and Burdick scored on an error.

The Cougars cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Blaze Alexander scored on a groundout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The LumberKings later added four runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

Clinton right-hander Jake Walters (8-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just 0 hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Matt Tabor (5-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.