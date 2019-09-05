Esplin leads Salem to 5-2 win over Wilmington

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Tyler Esplin hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 5-2 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday.

The home run by Esplin scored Triston Casas to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

After Salem added two runs in the third, the Blue Rocks cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Nick Pratto hit a two-run home run.

The Red Sox tacked on another run in the eighth when Esplin hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Salem right-hander Thad Ward (4-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Bowlan (5-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing four runs and nine hits over five innings.