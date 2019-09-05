Czechs headed to 2nd round of WCup; Turkey to consolation

Canada's coach Nick Nurse gestures during their group H match against Senegal in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 game in Dongguan in south China's Guangdong province, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo)

The Czech Republic is headed to the second round of the World Cup, and Turkey's collapse is complete.

Vojtech Hruban scored 18 points, Ondrej Balvin finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds and the Czechs beat Turkey 91-76 in Shanghai on Thursday to take the second and final second-round spot from Group E.

Patrick Auda also scored 16 points for the Czechs (2-1).

Cedi Osman scored 24 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 16 for Turkey (1-2), which came within one-tenth of a second of beating the United States on Tuesday and wasted a five-point lead in overtime of that game before losing 92-91.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

That meant Thursday's matchup was win-or-else for Turkey and the Czech Republic — and the Czechs held the lead for most of the second half.

Melih Mahmutoglu's 3-pointer with 8:29 left got Turkey within 69-66, but the Czechs scored the next eight points and kept control the rest of the way. The Czechs, who outrebounded Turkey 41-26, will play Brazil in their second-round opener on Saturday.

CANADA 82, SENEGAL 60

Canada picked up its first victory in its final Group H game, and Senegal remained winless in three games. Both teams moved into the consolation round, playing for 17th to 32nd place.

Cory Joseph of the Sacramento Kings led Germany with 24 points and Kevin Pangos added 13 with five rebounds and five assists. Mouhammad Faye had 14 as Senegal's top scorer.

BRAZIL 84, MONTENEGRO 73

Brazil finished 3-0 to top Group F and moved into the second round. Montenegro lost all three and is headed to consolation-round play. Brazil had three players in double figures: Marcelinho Huertas with 16 points, Marquinhos Sousa with 13, and Alex Garcia with 11.

Derek Needham led Montenegro with 16 points and 10 assists.

GERMANY 96, JORDAN 62

Germany salvaged a victory in its last Group G match, and Jordan finished winless. Both move into the consolation round.

Max Kleber of the Dallas Mavericks led the Germans with 18 points and Danilo Barthel had 13. Ahmad Al Dwairi had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Jordan. Dar Tucker added 14.

LATER THURSDAY

United States (2-0) vs. Japan (0-2) in Group E; Greece (1-1) vs. New Zealand (1-1) in Group F; Dominican Republic (2-0) vs. France (2-0) in Group G; and Lithuania (2-0) vs. Australia (2-0) in Group H.

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

SECOND ROUND

Group I: Poland (3-0) vs. Russia (2-1); Argentina (3-0), Venezuela (2-1).

Group J: Serbia (3-0) vs. Puerto Rico (2-1); Spain (3-0) vs. Italy (2-1).

CLASSIFICATION ROUND

Group M: Nigeria (1-2) vs. Ivory Coast (0-3); China (1-2) vs. Korea (0-3).

Group N: Angola (1-2) vs. Iran (0-3); Tunisia (1-2) vs. Philippines (0-3).