Angels look to stop 3-game slide against Athletics

Los Angeles Angels (65-75, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (80-58, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Luke Bard (1-2, 5.09 ERA) Athletics: Brett Anderson (11-9, 4.04 ERA)

LINE: Athletics -200; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Athletics are 32-27 against AL West teams. Oakland has hit 219 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Matt Chapman leads them with 31, averaging one every 16.1 at-bats.

The Angels have gone 27-39 against division opponents. Los Angeles has slugged .431 this season. Mike Trout leads the team with a .643 slugging percentage, including 73 extra-base hits and 44 home runs. The Athletics won the last meeting 4-0. Tanner Roark earned his ninth victory and Marcus Semien went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Patrick Sandoval took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 31 home runs and has 78 RBIs. Jurickson Profar is 9-for-30 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Trout leads the Angels with 73 extra base hits and is batting .292. Albert Pujols is 11-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .262 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Angels: 2-8, .219 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Athletics Injuries: Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (ankle), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Justin Anderson: (lat), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).