Rivas leads Las Vegas to 9-3 win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Alfonso Rivas hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 9-3 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Wednesday.

The home run by Rivas gave the Aviators a 6-1 lead and capped a five-run inning for Las Vegas. Earlier in the inning, Eric Campbell hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Mark Payton.

The Aviators later added a run in the fourth and two in the seventh. In the fourth, Skye Bolt hit a solo home run, while Jonah Heim hit a two-run double in the seventh.

Ben Bracewell (2-3) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Sacramento starter Ryan Halstead (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Las Vegas improved to 12-5 against Sacramento this season.