2 more House Republicans retiring ahead of 2020 elections

FILE - In this July 24, 2019, file photo, Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., asks questions to former special counsel Robert Mueller, has he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Sensenbrenner says he is retiring from the House. First elected in 1978, the conservative and former House Judiciary Committee chairman is the chamber’s current second-longest serving member. Sensenbrenner says in a statement Wednesday, Sept. 4, that he will not seek re-election in November 2020. AP Photo

Two more House Republicans are retiring rather than seek reelection next year, bringing the number of GOP retirements to 15.

At least four of those House seats present an opportunity for Democratic pickups, complicating the GOP's bid to take back the majority.

Joining their Republican colleagues in retirement are Wisconsin's Jim Sensenbrenner and Texas' Bill Flores.

A House Democrat, Susan Davis of California, says she too won't run again, joining three other Democrats so far.

A spokesman for the House GOP's campaign committee notes that both Flores and Sensenbrenner come from Republican districts, which suggests voters will have little interest in Democratic candidates.