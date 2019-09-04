Hall’s single leads Rocky Mountain to 6-3 win over Grand Junction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Alex Hall hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Rocky Mountain Vibes to a 6-3 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Wednesday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Vibes and a four-game winning streak for the Rockies.

Nick Egnatuk scored on the play to give the Vibes a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk and stole second.

After Rocky Mountain added two runs in the third, the Rockies cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Bladimir Restituyo hit a two-run single.

The Vibes later added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Carlos Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch, while Michael Wilson scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Abner Uribe (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Grand Junction starter Cayden Hatcher (3-4) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Brenton Doyle singled three times for the Rockies.