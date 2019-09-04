Raleigh’s run leads Arkansas to 2-1 win over Tulsa

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Cal Raleigh scored on an error in the eighth inning to help the Arkansas Travelers secure a 2-1 victory over the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday.

Raleigh scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a ground out by Kyle Lewis.

In the top of the fifth, Tulsa broke a scoreless tie on a solo home run by Connor Wong. Arkansas answered in the seventh inning when Mike Ahmed scored on a groundout.

Aaron Fletcher (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Nolan Long (5-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

With the win, Arkansas improved to 22-9 against Tulsa this season.