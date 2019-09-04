Valera, Yurchak lift Great Lakes over Lake County 6-4

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Leonel Valera doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base as the Great Lakes Loons topped the Lake County Captains 6-4 on Wednesday.

Justin Yurchak homered and singled with two runs for Great Lakes.

Great Lakes started the scoring in the first inning when Yurchak hit a solo home run.

After Great Lakes added a run in the third on a home run by James Outman, the Captains cut into the deficit in the third inning when Daniel Schneemann scored on a passed ball.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Captains saw their comeback attempt come up short after George Valera hit an RBI double in the seventh inning to help cut the Great Lakes lead to 6-4.

Justin Bruihl (5-0) got the win in relief while Lake County starter Shane McCarthy (4-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.