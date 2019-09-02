Palmeiras fires Scolari; coached Brazil to 2002 World Cup

FILE - In this March, 6, 2019 file photo, Luis Felipe Scolari, coach of Brazil's Palmeiras, gestures during a Copa Libertadores soccer match against Colombia's Junior in Barranquilla, Colombia. Scolari has been fired on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, from his post as head coach of Palmeiras. AP Photo

The coach who led Brazil to the 2002 World Cup title has been fired by Brazilian club Palmeiras.

The Sao Paulo team issued a statement Monday announcing the sacking of Luis Felipe Scolari, whose squad was eliminated last week from the Copa Libertadores tournament. No replacement was named.

It was Scolari's third term at Palmeiras, which he led to the Brazilian championship last year. They won the Libertadores in 1999.

But Palmeiras has gone seven league games without winning and lost to Gremio in the Libertadores quarterfinals.

The 70-year-old coach also has led Portugal's national team and Chelsea in the English Premier League.

He led Brazil to its last World Cup title, but also oversaw the humiliating 7-1 semifinal loss to Germany in the 2014 Cup that Brazil hosted.