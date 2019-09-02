Patino leads Missoula over Idaho Falls 7-1

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Wilderd Patino had three hits and two RBI as the Missoula Osprey defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars 7-1 on Monday.

Missoula started the scoring in the second when it put up three runs, including a solo home run by Francis Martinez.

The Osprey later added one run in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one in the seventh to secure the victory.

Austin Pope (2-2) got the win in relief while Idaho Falls starter Grant Gambrell (1-6) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.