Reynolds’ single leads Eugene over Salem-Keizer in 10 innings

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Ryan Reynolds hit a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Eugene Emeralds to a 10-7 win over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Sunday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Emeralds and a four-game winning streak for the Volcanoes.

The single came after an RBI single by Luis Vazquez that gave the Emeralds the lead earlier in the inning. Eugene later added another run when Yovanny Cuevas scored on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the inning, Salem-Keizer scored on a single by Chris Corbett that brought home Kwan Adkins. However, the rally ended when Maikel Aguiar got Yorlis Rodriguez to ground out to end the game.

The Emeralds scored two runs in the eighth before Salem-Keizer answered with three in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 6-6.

Edmond Americaan was a double short of the cycle, scoring three runs while driving in two in the win.

Aguiar (2-2) got the win in relief while Clay Helvey (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Beicker Mendoza homered, doubled and singled, driving home three runs for the Volcanoes. Armani Smith reached base four times.