Venditte helps to shut out El Paso, Sacramento wins 5-0

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Pat Venditte and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Sacramento River Cats topped the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-0 on Sunday.

Venditte (6-2) went three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out three to get the win. Dietrich Enns (11-11) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

Sacramento scored two runs in the second on an error and an RBI double by Levi Michael. The River Cats scored again in the fourth inning, when Ryan Howard hit a two-run single and Abiatal Avelino hit an RBI single.

The Chihuahuas were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the River Cats' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.