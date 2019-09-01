Doyle’s sac fly leads Grand Junction to 4-3 win over Rocky Mountain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Brenton Doyle drove in Julio Carreras with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the Grand Junction Rockies to a 4-3 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Sunday.

Carreras scored on the play to give the Rockies a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Ezequiel Tovar and then went to third on a single by Tovar.

After Grand Junction added three runs, the Vibes cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Nick Egnatuk hit a three-run home run.

Grand Junction starter Helcris Olivarez (3-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Nash Walters (1-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after giving up three runs and four hits over four innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Egnatuk homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Vibes.