Hurtado, Naile and Stull shut out Springfield, Midland wins 4-0

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Jhenderson Hurtado, James Naile and Cody Stull combined for a shutout as the Midland RockHounds beat the Springfield Cardinals 4-0 on Sunday.

Naile (8-7) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Angel Rondon (6-6) went three innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

In the second inning, Midland went up 1-0 early on a single by Brallan Perez that scored Jonah Bride. The RockHounds scored again in the fifth when Taylor Motter hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Jonah Heim.

Perez singled four times in the win.

The Cardinals were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the RockHounds' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

Midland improved to 9-3 against Springfield this season.