Williams’ double leads Reading to 3-2 win over Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Luke Williams hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Reading Fightin Phils to a 3-2 win over the Trenton Thunder on Sunday.

The double by Williams capped a two-run inning and gave the Fightin Phils a 3-2 lead after Nick Maton hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the second, Trenton scored on a single by Brian Navarreto that brought home Chris Gittens. In the following at-bat, Max Burt hit an RBI single, driving in Rashad Crawford to give the Thunder a 2-0 lead. Reading answered in the fourth inning when Williams hit an RBI triple, bringing home Jack Conley.

Starter Connor Seabold (3-1) got the win while Braden Bristo (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.