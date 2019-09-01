Gagnon, Krizan spur Syracuse to 7-3 win over Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Jason Krizan had two hits and two RBI, and Drew Gagnon threw six scoreless innings as the Syracuse Mets defeated the Rochester Red Wings 7-3 on Sunday.

Gagnon struck out six and walked one while allowing five hits.

Rochester tied the game 3-3 in the seventh after Alejandro De Aza hit a two-run double and Wilin Rosario scored on a wild pitch.

Syracuse answered in the top of the next frame, scoring four runs to take the lead. Danny Espinosa scored on a wild pitch and Rymer Liriano scored on a single en route to the four-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Matt Blackham (3-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Ryan O'Rourke (4-4) took the loss in the International League game.