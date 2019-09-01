Abbott hits walk-off single, Great Falls beats Billings 8-7

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Sam Abbott hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Great Falls Voyagers defeated the Billings Mustangs 8-7 on Saturday.

Luis Curbelo scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Lency Delgado and then went to third on a single by Delgado.

One batter earlier, Delgado singled, scoring Cabera Weaver to tie the game 7-7.

The Mustangs went up 7-6 when Reniel Ozuna hit an RBI single, driving in Victor Ruiz in the sixth.

Sammy Peralta (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Francis Peguero (1-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Several Mustangs chipped in at the plate, as six players had at least a pair of hits. Quincy McAfee doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.