Salt Lake beats Reno 4-3

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Erick Salcedo and Jo Adell scored when a runner was thrown out in the third inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 4-3 win over the Reno Aces on Saturday.

The play tied the game 2-2.

The Bees took the lead for good in the fourth when Brennon Lund hit an RBI double, scoring Wilfredo Tovar.

Reno saw its comeback attempt come up short after Abraham Almonte scored on a groundout in the fifth inning to cut the Salt Lake lead to 4-3.

Salt Lake starter Drew Hutchison (3-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Koch (5-10) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over six innings.

Marty Herum homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Aces.