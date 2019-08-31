Restituyo leads Grand Junction to 5-4 win over Rocky Mountain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Bladimir Restituyo hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Grand Junction Rockies to a 5-4 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Saturday.

The home run by Restituyo, part of a three-run inning, gave the Rockies a 2-0 lead before Ronaiker Palma hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Trailing 4-2, the Vibes cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Joe Gray hit an RBI double, bringing home Gabe Holt.

The Rockies tacked on another run in the eighth when Restituyo hit an RBI single, driving in Christian Koss.

Rocky Mountain saw its comeback attempt come up short after Cam Devanney hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Grand Junction lead to 5-4.

Jacob Kostyshock (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Rocky Mountain starter Braden Webb (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Gray doubled twice, driving in two runs for the Vibes. Holt homered and singled, scoring two runs.