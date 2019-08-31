LeMahieu homers as Yankees beat A’s 4-3 in 11 innings

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu gestures towards the dugout after hitting the game-winning walk off home run in the 11th inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

DJ LeMahieu homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the 11th inning and the New York Yankees beat Oakland 4-3 on Saturday for their first victory in five tries against the Athletics this season.

Aaron Judge hit a tying homer for New York with two outs in the eighth, his 19th of the season and sixth in eight games. The 6-foot-7 Judge also took a potential home run away from Matt Chapman in the 10th, barely needing to leave his feet for a grab at the right field wall.

Gary Sánchez went deep twice for the AL East leaders, and Cory Gearrin (1-2) got his first win with New York.

Lou Trivino (4-6) was beginning his third inning of work when he surrendered LeMahieu's 24th homer.

METS 6, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Wilson Ramos matched his career high with four hits and extended his hitting streak to 24 games, helping the Mets to the road win.

Todd Frazier had three hits and two RBIs for the Mets, who pulled within four games of the Cubs for the second NL wild card. Frazier also made a stellar run-saving catch in the sixth inning.

Ramos had three singles and a double, upping his average to .446 (41 for 92) during the streak.

Bryce Harper homered for Philadelphia, which remained 3½ games behind the Cubs. Former Mets left-hander Jason Vargas (6-7) gave up five runs in four-plus innings.

Steven Matz (9-8) pitched five-plus innings for the win, and Seth Lugo got six outs for his fourth save.

CARDINALS 10, REDS 6, GAME 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dakota Hudson pitched a career-high 7 2/3 innings, and the Cardinals beat the Reds in the opener of a doubleheader weekend.

Dexter Fowler and Yadier Molina homered as St. Louis won for the seventh time in eight games. Molina, Kolten Wong and Paul Goldschmidt each had two hits and two RBIs.

Hudson (14-6) gave the Cardinals a lift after the series opener was postponed by rain, setting up doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.

Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer (10-12) pitched just four innings in his fourth straight loss.

Eugenio Suárez hit his 39th homer for Cincinnati, and Tucker Barnhart had two hits and three RBIs.

BREWERS 2, CUBS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Manny Piña drove in two runs with a first-inning single and Josh Hader finished a strong performance by Milwaukee's bullpen.

Ben Gamel added three hits as Milwaukee pulled within four games of Chicago for the second NL wild card.

The Brewers used five pitchers in the six-hitter. Junior Guerra (8-4) worked 1 2/3 innings for the win, and Hader earned his 27th save by recording five outs on just 12 pitches.

Chicago wasted a solid performance by Cole Hamels (7-5), who allowed five hits in six innings. The Cubs had won four in a row.

BLUE JAYS 6, ASTROS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Cavan Biggio and Teoscar Hernandez each hit a two-run homer, leading Toronto to the victory.

Biggio drove in three runs and scored twice against the team his Hall of Fame father Craig starred with for 20 seasons.

Clay Buchholz (1-3) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings in his first win since Aug. 22, 2018, for Arizona against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Former Astros closer Ken Giles struck out George Springer, José Altuve and Alex Bregman in the ninth for his 18th save in 19 opportunities.

Houston has lost two of three after winning six straight and nine of the previous 10. Framber Valdez (4-7) was charged with six runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.