Maryland rolls past Howard 79-0 in Locksley, Jackson debuts

Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson (17) looks to pass as Howard defensive lineman Elton Jean-Baptiste (45) moves in to make a hit on him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in College Park, Md. AP Photo

Josh Jackson threw four touchdown passes in his Maryland debut, backup Tyrrell Pigrome accounted for two scores and the Terrapins crushed Howard 79-0 Saturday in a record-breaking performance under first-year coach Michael Locksley.

With Jackson leading the way, Maryland scored 28 points in both the first and second quarters to shatter the school mark for most points scored in one half. The assault continued in the second half, with the only suspense being if the Terrapins would break the school record for points in game — 80 against Washington College in 1927.

Maryland's third-stringers had a first and goal at the 4 in the closing minutes but couldn't push the ball in.

The Terrapins finished with a 623-68 advantage in total yardage.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jackson went 15 for 24 for 245 yards with TD throws of 26 , 4, 6 and 24 yards before sitting out the second half.

Jackson transferred to Maryland after an injury-shortened sophomore season at Virginia Tech. He is the key component of the Terrapins' retooled attack under Locksley, who took over at Maryland after serving as Alabama offensive coordinator.

Pigrome threw a 62-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and ran for a 22-yard score to make it 63-0.

The Terrapins' defense also shined, limiting Howard to one first down before halftime while bottling up quarterback Caylin Newton, little brother of NFL star Cam Newton.

Newton went 3 for 11 for 23 yards, was sacked five times and did not play in the second half.

Punting was also a problem. Isaiah Moore had kicks of 14 and 3 yards, dropped the snap once and had a kick blocked for a safety.

This certainly wasn't what coach Ron Prince was looking for in his first game as Howard's coach. He can console himself in knowing that competing against teams in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference can't possibly be as difficult as taking on a Big Ten school on its home turf.

STARTING STRONG

Maryland has won 10 consecutive season openers, averaging 36.1 points per game during a streak that includes a pair of upset wins over Texas.

THE TAKEAWAY

Howard: It's not a stretch to say Prince has a heck of a lot of work to do if Howard is to be competitive in the MEAC. Offense, defense and special teams were all sub-par. At least the Bison will take away a nice check for driving down the road to play against a neighboring giant.

Maryland: Well, it's tough to top this in terms of getting off to a strong start under a new coach, though it would be foolish to measure Maryland's strength or improvement based on this awful mismatch.

UP NEXT

Howard: The Bison face Youngstown State next Saturday, the second of four straight road games at the outset of the season.

Maryland: A true test for the Terrapins looms next Saturday when No. 22 Syracuse arrives in College Park.