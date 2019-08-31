Wacha scheduled to start as St. Louis hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (63-70, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (73-59, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (10-6, 2.92 ERA) Cardinals: Michael Wacha (6-6, 5.24 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds for a doubleheader Saturday.

The Cardinals are 35-24 against the rest of their division. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.92, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 3.31.

The Reds are 28-35 against NL Central Division opponents. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.19. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.86 earned run average. The Cardinals won the last meeting 5-4. Flaherty notched his seventh victory and Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Alex Wood took his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 29 home runs and has 71 RBIs. Yadier Molina is 16-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 58 extra base hits and is slugging .538. Freddy Galvis is 10-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .288 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Reds: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Juan Graterol: (head).