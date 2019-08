NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Patrick Wisdom hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to a 6-5 win over the San Antonio Missions on Friday.

Kyle Bird (4-1) got the win in relief while Jake Faria (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Tyrone Taylor homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Missions. Nate Orf singled twice, scoring two runs.