Ching, Ward and Arocho lead Ogden in win

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Zac Ching had four hits, while Ryan Ward and Jeremy Arocho recorded three apiece as the Ogden Raptors beat the Grand Junction Rockies 13-3 on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Raptors and a six-game winning streak for the Rockies.

Ching singled four times, scoring three runs and driving home a couple. Ward homered, doubled and singled, driving home six runs.

Down 2-0, the Raptors took the lead for good with six runs in the third inning. The Raptors sent 10 men to the plate as Ching and Ward hit two-run singles en route to the four-run lead.

The Raptors later scored in four additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the seventh.

Ogden starter Jeronimo Castro (4-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Jared Horn (2-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings.