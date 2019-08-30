Steer hits walk-off single, Cedar Rapids beats Quad Cities 2-1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Spencer Steer hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Cedar Rapids Kernels topped the Quad Cities River Bandits 2-1 on Friday.

Daniel Ozoria scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an error and advanced to second on an error.

The Kernels scored one run in the seventh before Quad Cities answered in the next half-inning when Oscar Campos hit an RBI single, scoring Austin Dennis to tie the game 1-1.

Reliever Nate Hadley (2-1) picked up the win after he allowed one run and two hits over two innings. He also struck out five and walked one. Layne Henderson (2-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out two in the Midwest League game.

DaShawn Keirsey singled three times in the win.