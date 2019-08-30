Urena’s homer leads Buffalo to 8-7 win over Scranton/WB

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Richard Urena hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to an 8-7 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday.

The home run by Urena scored Santiago Espinal and Anthony Alford to tie the game 4-4.

The Bisons took the lead for good in the sixth when Urena drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Forrest Wall.

Scranton/WB saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kyle Higashioka hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Buffalo lead to 8-7.

Starter Nate Pearson (1-0) got the win while Brody Koerner (4-6) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Higashioka homered and singled, driving in three runs for the RailRiders.