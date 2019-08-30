Mulrine hits grand slam, leads Orem over Rocky Mountain

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Anthony Mulrine hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Orem Owlz to a 7-1 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Friday.

The grand slam by Mulrine gave the Owlz a 7-1 lead and capped a six-run inning for Orem. Earlier in the inning, Orem took the lead when Caleb Scires drew a bases-loaded walk and then added to it when Morgan McCullough drew a bases-loaded walk.

Starter Emilker Guzman (3-6) got the win while Jackson Sigman (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Pioneer League game.

For the Vibes, Carlos Rodriguez doubled twice, also stealing a base.