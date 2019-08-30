Davidson scores winning run in 12th, Vermont beats Connecticut 2-1 in walk-off finish

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Kevin Richards drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the 12th inning to score the winning run, as the Vermont Lake Monsters topped the Connecticut Tigers 2-1 on Friday.

Logan Davidson scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

In the bottom of the fourth, Vermont took the lead on a double by Shane Selman that scored Jose Rivas. Connecticut sent the game to extra innings with two outs in the ninth when Jake Holton hit an RBI single, scoring Ryan Kreidler.

Reliever Clark Cota (2-3) went one scoreless inning, striking out one to get the win. Alfredo Silva (0-1) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run while striking out three and walking four in the New York-Penn League game.