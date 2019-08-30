Maldonado’s triple leads South Bend to 6-4 win over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Nelson Maldonado hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to a 6-4 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Friday.

The triple by Maldonado scored Fidel Mejia, Clayton Daniel, and Andy Weber to give the Cubs a 6-2 lead.

Fort Wayne got within two after Justin Lopez hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and Ripken Reyes hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

South Bend right-hander Cam Sanders (8-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Weathers (3-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and 10 hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the TinCaps, Tucupita Marcano doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs.