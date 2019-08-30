Reininger helps to shut out Louisville, Toledo wins 2-0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Zac Reininger and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Louisville Bats 2-0 on Friday.

Reininger (4-3) went five scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out six and walking one to pick up the win. Jesus Reyes (1-6) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits in the International League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

Toledo scored its runs when Daz Cameron drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning and Jeimer Candelario hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Candelario homered and singled in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Bats were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Mud Hens' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.