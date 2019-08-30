Ready’s double leads Batavia to 4-1 win over West Virginia

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Nic Ready hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning, leading the Batavia Muckdogs to a 4-1 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Friday.

The double by Ready scored Troy Johnston, Andrew Turner, and J.D. Orr and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the third, Batavia grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Michael Hernandez. West Virginia answered in the seventh inning when Brett Kinneman hit an RBI double, scoring Cory Wood.

Brock Love (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Denny Roman (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.