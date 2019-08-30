McGowin leads Harrisburg to 4-1 win over Altoona

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Kyle McGowin struck out 11 hitters over seven innings, leading the Harrisburg Senators over the Altoona Curve in a 4-1 win on Friday.

McGowin (1-1) allowed three hits to pick up the win.

Harrisburg took the lead in the first when it put up three runs, including a single by Nick Banks that scored Dante Bichette.

After Harrisburg added a run in the fourth on a single by Ian Sagdal, the Curve cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Brett Pope hit an RBI single, scoring Adrian Valerio.

Beau Sulser (8-3) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out six and walked three.