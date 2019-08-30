Sports
Gibson’s single leads Erie to 3-2 win over Akron
AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Cam Gibson hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Erie SeaWolves to a 3-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Friday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the SeaWolves.
The single by Gibson capped a two-run inning and gave the SeaWolves a 3-2 lead after Kody Eaves hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.
In the top of the fourth, Erie grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Josh Lester that scored Jose Azocar. Akron answered in the bottom of the inning when Trenton Brooks hit a two-run home run.
Starter Jake Thompson (1-0) got the win while Dalbert Siri (2-2) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.
Erie improved to 13-3 against Akron this season.
