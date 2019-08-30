Grotjohn, DeLuzio lead Jackson to 7-2 win over Jacksonville

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Matt Peacock allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Jackson Generals over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in a 7-2 win on Friday.

Peacock struck out seven while allowing two runs.

Down 1-0 in the second, Jacksonville took the lead when Riley Mahan hit an RBI single and Stone Garrett scored on a double play.

After tying the game in the third, the Generals took the lead for good with five runs in the seventh inning. Ryan Grotjohn and Camden Duzenack hit solo home runs en route to the five-run lead.

Sam Lewis (4-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while C.J. Carter (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Joe Dunand doubled and singled for the Jumbo Shrimp.