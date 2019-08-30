Smalling set to become 3rd United player to move to Italy

Chris Smalling is set to become the third player to leave Manchester United for the Italian league this month.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Smalling is on the verge of signing for Roma on loan after falling out of favor following the arrival of center back Harry Maguire for a world-record fee for a defender.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have already left United to join Inter Milan. Sanchez's loan move to Inter was announced on Thursday.

Solskjaer says the opportunity for Smalling to join Roma only came up in the last few days and "I couldn't promise Chris regular football."

Smalling joined United in 2010 and signed a new deal until 2022 in December.